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INNOVATION

SK Hynix advisors win big fee windfall after modest SpaceX payday

INNOVATION
31 mins ago
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People stand near a logo of SK Hynix at the South Korean chipmaker's booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, China June 22, 2026. REUTERS
People stand near a logo of SK Hynix at the South Korean chipmaker's booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, China June 22, 2026. REUTERS

Global investment banks and brokerages leading SK Hynix's mega share sale earned nearly US$260 million (HK$2.028 trillion) in fees, a boost for the industry which took in a relatively modest US$500 million from SpaceX's record share sale last month.

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The fees equate to about 0.97 percent of the total amount raised, SK Hynix's filings showed, meaning bankers earned more as a percentage of deal size than those who worked on SpaceX's initial public offering.

SpaceX bankers earned 0.67 percent or US$500 million of the US$75 billion in an IPO which eclipsed the previous record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019, as well as SK Hynix's U.S. listing this week.

Citigroup earned over US$70 million from the SK Hynix sale, which was 20 percent more than other banks on the deal, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified when discussing confidential information.

Citigroup was a joint global co-ordinator and the depository bank on the deal. The bank declined to comment on fees earned.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were also global co-ordinators.

JPMorgan declined to comment. Bank of America and Goldman Sachs did not respond to requests for comment.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix raised about US$26.5 billion after pricing its U.S. stock at US$149 per depository receipt, a 2.7 percent premium over its average share price in Seoul over the past three days.

Reuters

SK HynixsemiconductorchipAISpaceX

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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