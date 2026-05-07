logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Anthropic strikes SpaceX data center deal as it plows ahead on AI coding

FINANCE
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
SpaceX's logo and an Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration created on December 19, 2022. REUTERS
SpaceX's logo and an Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration created on December 19, 2022. REUTERS

Anthropic on Wednesday said it reached a deal to tap the computing resources of Elon Musk's SpaceX, marking a détente with its one-time critic and a boost for both companies in the high-stakes artificial intelligence race.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the agreement, Anthropic will use the full computing power of SpaceX's Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which houses more than 220,000 Nvidia processors and will give the Claude chatbot maker 300 megawatts of new capacity within a month.

The deal gives the IPO-bound SpaceX a marquee customer as it looks to sell investors on its AI ambitions, while helping Anthropic ease capacity constraints following a surge in demand for products, such as its AI coding tool, Claude Code.

The announcement came as Anthropic held a developer day in San Francisco on Wednesday, where it unveiled a new Claude AI feature called "dreaming" that is meant to help its AI systems learn by reviewing work between sessions, spotting patterns and updating files that store user preferences and other context.

Buoyed by the extra capacity from the SpaceX deal and other similar recent agreements, Anthropic said it was doubling Claude Code's rate limits for its paid plans, removing peak-hour usage caps for Pro and Max accounts and sharply increasing the volume of requests developers can make to its Claude Opus models.

The company said it is also interested in working with SpaceX to develop multiple gigawatts of space-based orbital data centers - one of Musk's key goals and a major driver behind SpaceX's initial public offering, as the endeavor is expected to be highly capital intensive and technically challenging.

Ryan Mallory, CEO of data center operator Flexential, said, "The fact that serious companies are even discussing compute capacity in space tells you how aggressively the market is searching for power and scale."

MUSK REVERSES STANCE ON ANTHROPIC

In a statement on X, Musk said that he made the decision to lease computing power after spending time with Anthropic leaders last week. Their work to ensure Anthropic's Claude AI is "good for humanity" impressed him, he said.

"No one set off my evil detector," wrote Musk, who is battling OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman in court for allegedly breaching its mission to develop AI for the good of humanity.

He added SpaceX has moved its AI training efforts to Colossus 2 and that he would provide computing capacity to other AI companies that make similar efforts to favor humanity, like how SpaceX launches satellites for competitors with "fair terms and pricing."

The comments marked a sharp shift from remarks Musk made in February, when he accused Anthropic's AI of bias. "Frankly, I don't think there is anything you can do to escape the inevitable irony of Anthropic ending up being misanthropic," he wrote at the time in a post on X.

ANTHROPIC'S PUSH TO WIN ENTERPRISE CUSTOMERS

Anthropic said on Wednesday that its "dreaming" feature was available as a research preview and comes with its software for managing agents, or AI programs that perform tasks with little human involvement.

The move is part of Anthropic's push to win business customers, following a surge in popularity for Claude Code that has intensified competition and prompted OpenAI to scale back efforts, such as its Sora video-generation tool, to focus more on the fast-growing market for AI-powered coding.

On stage at the San Francisco event, Boris Cherny, Anthropic's head of Claude Code, showed off how developers could set up "routines" that schedule Anthropic's AI computer programmer to take action.

"The default isn't, 'I'm going to prompt Claude Code.' The default is now, 'I will have Claude prompt Claude Code,'" he said.

Cherny closed out the keynote with a message on AI's productive power. "The capability is already here. The gap left is how fast we put it to work," he said.

Reuters

AnthropicSpaceXClaudeElon Musk

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A bust of Elon Musk, as SpaceX prepares to file for an initial public offering (IPO), in Brownsville, Texas, U.S. March 31, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX files plan for US$55 billion Terafab chip facility in Texas
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition II in Hawthorne, California, U.S., August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
SpaceX IPO gives Musk sweeping power and curbs shareholder rights
WORLD
13 hours ago
OpenAI President Greg Brockman is questioned by Elon Musk's attorney Steven Molo, as Microsoft lawyer Russell Cohen and OpenAI attorney Sarah Eddy watch during Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., May 5, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS
OpenAI projects US$50 billion spending on computing power this year, Brockman says
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS
Anthropic deepens finance push with 10 new AI agents for banks, insurers
FINANCE
06-05-2026 10:51 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic commits to spending US$200 billion on Google's cloud and chips, the Information reports
FINANCE
06-05-2026 10:20 HKT
Meta Threads app logo and Elon Musk Twitter account are seen in this illustration taken, July 7, 2023. REUTERS
Elon Musk settles SEC lawsuit over Twitter disclosures, US$1.5 million fine imposed
FINANCE
05-05-2026 12:01 HKT
OpenAI President Greg Brockman testifies during Elon Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., May 4, 2026, in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS
OpenAI co-founder discloses nearly US$30 billion stake, financial ties to Altman
FINANCE
05-05-2026 10:39 HKT
Anthropic nears US$1.5 billion AI joint venture with Wall Street firms, WSJ reports
FINANCE
04-05-2026 11:30 HKT
The SpaceX facility and a Falcon 9 rocket booster are shown, as the company prepares to file for an initial public offering (IPO), in Hawthorne California, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
SpaceX spending on Starship tops $15 billion in rush for airline-like rocketry
WORLD
01-05-2026 18:40 HKT
Elon Musk is cross-examined by OpenAI attorney William Savitt during Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., April 29, 2026, in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer
Elon Musk to return to witness stand for cross-examination by OpenAI's lawyer
WORLD
30-04-2026 21:29 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.