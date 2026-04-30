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Elon Musk to return to witness stand for cross-examination by OpenAI's lawyer

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Elon Musk is cross-examined by OpenAI attorney William Savitt during Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., April 29, 2026, in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer
Elon Musk is cross-examined by OpenAI attorney William Savitt during Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., April 29, 2026, in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer

Elon Musk is due to return to the witness stand on Thursday for a second day of cross-examination by Sam Altman's lawyer, in a high-stakes trial over a lawsuit Musk brought accusing OpenAI of abandoning its mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

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The world's richest man alleges that OpenAI, its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, and its President Greg Brockman wooed his $38 million in donations by promising to build a nonprofit that would prioritize safe development of AI, before pivoting to create a for-profit entity to enrich themselves.

OpenAI has countered that Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is driven by a compulsion to control OpenAI and is bitter about the company's success after he left the board in 2018. They have also said he did not prioritize safety issues when he was with the company, and that he is trying to bolster his own AI company, SpaceX unit xAI, which lags OpenAI in user adoption.

In tense exchanges on Tuesday, William Savitt, a lawyer for OpenAI, Altman and Brockman, pressed Musk about text messages and emails showing that he at times expressed openness to creating a for-profit entity and that Altman kept him apprised about Microsoft's investments in OpenAI.

Earlier on Wednesday, jurors in federal court in Oakland, California, saw an email Musk sent to Altman and Brockman in 2017, referring to himself as a "fool" for providing them funding for what he believed was a nonprofit venture.

"I felt like they had not been honest with me," Musk said under questioning by his lawyer, Steven Molo. "What they really wanted to do was create a for-profit where they had as much shareholder ownership as possible."

OpenAI has said it created a for-profit entity to allow it to accept private investments to help buy computing power and pay top scientists.

Savitt is expected to cross-examine Musk for about an hour on Thursday, and a lawyer for Microsoft will also question him.

The trial started on Monday and is expected to last several weeks. The next witnesses after Musk are expected to be his top aide, Jared Birchall, Brockman, and AI safety expert Stuart Russell.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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