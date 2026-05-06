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OpenAI projects US$50 billion spending on computing power this year, Brockman says

FINANCE
57 mins ago
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OpenAI President Greg Brockman is questioned by Elon Musk's attorney Steven Molo, as Microsoft lawyer Russell Cohen and OpenAI attorney Sarah Eddy watch during Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., May 5, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS
OpenAI President Greg Brockman is questioned by Elon Musk's attorney Steven Molo, as Microsoft lawyer Russell Cohen and OpenAI attorney Sarah Eddy watch during Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., May 5, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS

OpenAI expects to spend US$50 billion (HK$390) on computing power this year, co-founder and President Greg Brockman said during his testimony in the company's courtroom battle with Elon Musk on Tuesday. 

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The ChatGPT maker's computing costs have risen from about US$30 million in 2017 to tens of billions of dollars this year, he said. 

OpenAI is targeting roughly US$600 billion in total compute spending through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in February. 

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, is suing the company on grounds that it improperly became a for-profit company, abandoned charitable goals and should turn back into a nonprofit.

Reuters

OpenAIGreg BrockmanChatGPTElon Musk

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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