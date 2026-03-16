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SCREEN & MUSIC

'KPop Demon Hunters' wins two Oscars

SCREEN & MUSIC
12 mins ago
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The cast and crew of "One Battle After Another" celebrating their Best Picture Oscar at the end of the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (AFP)
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