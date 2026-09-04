Genscript shares slump 12pc on proposed spinoff of Probio Technology

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Chinese owner files for Club Med Hong Kong listing
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HKEX eases listing thresholds to draw more IPOs
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Samsung Electronics denies report that it is exploring US listing
14-07-2026 17:19 HKT
Hong Kong seeks to expand investment, IPO access for Chinese investors
22-06-2026 12:33 HKT
Chinese companies rush to dismantle red-chip structures, FT reports
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Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
03-09-2026 00:24 HKT