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PROPERTY

Vervain Resources name Sai Kung house project Mount Hebe with first batch out in 10 days

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Mount Hebe.
Mount Hebe.

Vervain Resources has named its Sai Kung house project Mount Hebe and uploaded the sales brochure for the project on Wednesday. 

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The project offers 51 houses, making it a rare large-scale entirely villa project in the area in recent years.

The developer revealed that all houses are two-story, offering three-to-four-bedroom layouts with front yards and backyards, from 1,536 to 3,203 square feet. 

The first batch of not more than 1 houses will be offered via tender within 10 days, according to the developer, with show flats open to the media soon. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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