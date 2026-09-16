Vervain Resources name Sai Kung house project Mount Hebe with first batch out in 10 days

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Vervain Resources has named its Sai Kung house project Mount Hebe and uploaded the sales brochure for the project on Wednesday.
The project offers 51 houses, making it a rare large-scale entirely villa project in the area in recent years.
The developer revealed that all houses are two-story, offering three-to-four-bedroom layouts with front yards and backyards, from 1,536 to 3,203 square feet.
The first batch of not more than 1 houses will be offered via tender within 10 days, according to the developer, with show flats open to the media soon.