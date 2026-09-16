Vervain Resources name Sai Kung house project Mount Hebe with first batch out in 10 days

Vervain Resources has named its Sai Kung house project Mount Hebe and uploaded the sales brochure for the project on Wednesday.

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The project offers 51 houses, making it a rare large-scale entirely villa project in the area in recent years.

The developer revealed that all houses are two-story, offering three-to-four-bedroom layouts with front yards and backyards, from 1,536 to 3,203 square feet.

The first batch of not more than 1 houses will be offered via tender within 10 days, according to the developer, with show flats open to the media soon.