Chester II oversubscribed by 21.5 times by Wednesday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom has received 3,100 checks as of Wednesday 8pm for its first round of sales of 138 units this weekend, an oversubscription of 21.5 times.

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Buyers will be separated in groups S, A and B on Saturday, where group S buyers can purchase up to six units and group A buyers can purchase two to four units.

Among potential buyers, 45 percent come from Kowloon with the majority from other regions and overseas, according to Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department.

Henderson Land has partnered with Hang Seng Bank to offer a fixed-rate mortgage plan of 2.73 percent for the first three years (subsequently P-1.75 percent) to buyers of Chester II, valid for applications submitted before September 30th this year and payments made before March 31st 2027.

Eligible buyers can also enjoy multiple benefits, including a green cash reward of up to HK$7,888, a preferential yuan/HK$ Mortgage-Link deposit mortgage, and a waiver of monthly fees for the first two years of their Premium Banking account, according to Joe Lam Hei-yin, Hang Seng Bank managing director, head of liabilities and secured landing.

Meanwhile, the developer introduced Flat J on the 26th floor, which spans 264 square feet and features a one-bedroom layout with a rectangular living-dining room. The unit comes with a 38-sq-ft balcony, and an open kitchen with fold-down storage dining table to maximize space utilization.







