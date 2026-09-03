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PROPERTY

SHKP's Bright Grand Enterprises wins bid for MTR's Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development

PROPERTY
2 hours ago
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MTR's Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development.
MTR's Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development.

MTR Corporation's (0066) Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development was successfully won by Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Bright Grand Enterprises, which will acquire the future ownership of the commercial portion of the development.

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The project will primarily consist of small to medium-sized units, according to SHKP executive director and deputy managing director Victor Lui Ting. 

Lui noted that projects above railway stations in established communities are becoming increasingly scarce, expressing confidence in the project's future development.

He expressed delight at winning the bid for Package Two of the Tuen Mun Area 16 project, facilitating overall project planning with the earlier win for Package One. 

The project is planned to provide residential units, a shopping mall, community facilities, and a public transport interchange, seamlessly connecting to Station A16 on the Tuen Mun South Extension. 

Residents are able to travel via the Tuen Ma Line upon completion; and transfer to the Northern Link Line and connect to the East Rail Line via Kam Sheung Road Station. 

SHKPMTRCTuen Mun A16 Station

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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