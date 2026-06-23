HK home prices growth to slow down in second half year, says JP Morgan 

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China's May retail sales fall for first time in over three years
16-06-2026 11:41 HKT
China's new home prices fall faster in May
16-06-2026 10:59 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches price list for 128 units on Tuesday
02-06-2026 19:55 HKT
HK home sales value surges 71.5pc in May
02-06-2026 15:54 HKT
NWD records over HK$20bln in sales
21-05-2026 16:37 HKT
Goldman Sachs expects 15pc HK home price growth in 2026
20-05-2026 18:11 HKT
China's April new home prices fall at slowest monthly pace in a year
18-05-2026 11:22 HKT