logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

HK home prices growth to slow down in second half year, says JP Morgan 

PROPERTY
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

JP Morgan has forecasted slower growth for Hong Kong’s secondary housing market in the second half of the year, following a 10 percent increase since the beginning of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bank noted that price increase for second-hand homes is poised to cool to below 5 percent in the second half of the year. 

It mentioned that secondary home prices have already risen 10.4 percent year to date, reaching the bank’s full-year growth forecast of 10 to 15 per cent.

It further pointed out that the prolonged weakness of the Hong Kong stock market remains the primary downside risk for property prices, but other factors, such as rising rental yields and housing inventory levels will continue to support the market.

 

JP Morgansecondary homeproperty

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Motorists ride their vehicles past the Bank of China building in Beijing on March 11, 2025. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
China's May retail sales fall for first time in over three years
FINANCE
16-06-2026 11:41 HKT
This picture taken on March 22, 2019 shows two cruises docked at a pier in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. AFP
China's new home prices fall faster in May
FINANCE
16-06-2026 10:59 HKT
A general view of residential buildings in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2024. REUTERS
Hong Kong housing boom resilient despite mainland capital controls, Goldman Sachs says
PROPERTY
08-06-2026 16:34 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches price list for 128 units on Tuesday
PROPERTY
02-06-2026 19:55 HKT
HK home sales value surges 71.5pc in May
PROPERTY
02-06-2026 15:54 HKT
The Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project .
URA's Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project to draw bid from major developers, says experts
PROPERTY
26-05-2026 16:13 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian in Tsim Sha Tsui.
NWD records over HK$20bln in sales
PROPERTY
21-05-2026 16:37 HKT
Goldman Sachs expects 15pc HK home price growth in 2026
PROPERTY
20-05-2026 18:11 HKT
People enjoy the city lights at the Bund during the five-day Labour Day holiday in Shanghai, China May 4, 2025. REUTERS
China's April new home prices fall at slowest monthly pace in a year
PROPERTY
18-05-2026 11:22 HKT
Tam Sik-cham. SHKP
Lime Spark raises prices by 2.6pc in new batch after selling all 121 flats on Sat
PROPERTY
17-05-2026 15:26 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
$1.23m lost after online buyer tries to buy cheap laptop
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.