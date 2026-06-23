HK home prices growth to slow down in second half year, says JP Morgan 

JP Morgan has forecasted slower growth for Hong Kong’s secondary housing market in the second half of the year, following a 10 percent increase since the beginning of this year.

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The bank noted that price increase for second-hand homes is poised to cool to below 5 percent in the second half of the year.

It mentioned that secondary home prices have already risen 10.4 percent year to date, reaching the bank’s full-year growth forecast of 10 to 15 per cent.

It further pointed out that the prolonged weakness of the Hong Kong stock market remains the primary downside risk for property prices, but other factors, such as rising rental yields and housing inventory levels will continue to support the market.