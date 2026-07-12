El Futuro in Sha Tin sells another unit for $22 million Saturday

CK Asset's (1113) EI Futuro in Sha Tin sold a 1,213-square feet four-bedroom unit on Saturday, earning HK$22.03 million, or HK$18,161 per sq ft.

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The unit on the 15th floor of Block 2 features four bedrooms, two ensuite bathrooms, and boasts views of the sea and the racecourse.

The project has recorded two transactions over the weekend, generating over HK$44 million in revenue.