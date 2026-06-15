Jardini sells a four-bedroom flat for $82.8 million

Citic Pacific's luxury residential project, Jardini on Tai Hang Road, sold a four-bedroom unit with a parking space for HK$82.8 million on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The flat measures 1,679 square feet and is priced at HK$49,315 per sq ft.

The project recorded 10 deals in June, generating over HK$680 million, said Alexander Lee, director of CITIC Pacific Property Agents.

The indicative price for the tender could rise 5 to 8 percent if the project receives a warm sales response, following the 5 to 8 percent indicative price hike for the four-bedroom standard units in Tower 1, he added.

Jardini has seen 42 transactions to date, cashing in more than HK$2.2 billion.