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PROPERTY

Jardini sells a four-bedroom flat for $82.8 million

PROPERTY
37 mins ago
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Alexander Lee, left.
Alexander Lee, left.

Citic Pacific's luxury residential project, Jardini on Tai Hang Road, sold a four-bedroom unit with a parking space for HK$82.8 million on Monday.

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The flat measures 1,679 square feet and is priced at HK$49,315 per sq ft.

The project recorded 10 deals in June, generating over HK$680 million, said Alexander Lee, director of CITIC Pacific Property Agents.

The indicative price for the tender could rise 5 to 8 percent if the project receives a warm sales response, following the 5 to 8 percent indicative price hike for the four-bedroom standard units in Tower 1, he added.

Jardini has seen 42 transactions to date, cashing in more than HK$2.2 billion.

Citic PacificJardini

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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