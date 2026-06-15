Jardini sells a four-bedroom flat for $82.8 million

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Deep Water Pavilia entering second sales round 53 times oversubscribed
19-06-2025 17:25 HKT
La Montagne Phase 4B to sell 75 units on June 18
14-06-2026 16:17 HKT
One Victoria Cove plans to launch more units after Sunday sales
11-06-2026 16:50 HKT
One Victoria Cove phase 4 to offer 80 units for sale on Sunday
10-06-2026 19:02 HKT
iCITY Phase II sells 115 units for HK$317 mln
10-06-2026 17:43 HKT
Pavilia Rosa may increase prices for remaining price-list units
10-06-2026 17:01 HKT
Grand Jete Phase 2 to tender five units next Monday
10-06-2026 16:13 HKT
La Montagne Phase 4B offers 75 units starting from HK$13.43 mln
10-06-2026 14:40 HKT