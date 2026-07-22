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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks drop at noon, Tencent down 5pc

FINANCE
14 mins ago
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HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Hong Kong stocks extended early losses by noon on Wednesday, partly dragged down by a 5 percent decline of Tencent (0700).

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 208 points, or 0.83 percent, to 24,923 at midday break.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also went down 2.11 percent to 4,713 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.5 percent to 3,883 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased by 0.61 percent to 14,351 points at the midday close.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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