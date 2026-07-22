Hong Kong stocks drop at noon, Tencent down 5pc

Hong Kong stocks extended early losses by noon on Wednesday, partly dragged down by a 5 percent decline of Tencent (0700).

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 208 points, or 0.83 percent, to 24,923 at midday break.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also went down 2.11 percent to 4,713 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.5 percent to 3,883 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased by 0.61 percent to 14,351 points at the midday close.