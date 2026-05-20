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Russia considers joint projects with US and China, media quote Putin's envoy

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian presidential envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, speaks to the media during the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov
Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian presidential envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, speaks to the media during the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

Russia is considering the possibility of joint projects with the United States and China, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, was quoted as saying by state media on Wednesday.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, days after Xi had talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Within the framework of the Russian Direct Investment Fund we are also looking at certain projects, including those involving both China and the U.S.", Dmitriev, Putin's special envoy and a key figure in talks between Moscow and Washington, said.

Reuters

Russiajoint projectsUSChinaPutinenvoy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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