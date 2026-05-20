Russia considers joint projects with US and China, media quote Putin's envoy

Russia is considering the possibility of joint projects with the United States and China, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, was quoted as saying by state media on Wednesday.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, days after Xi had talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Within the framework of the Russian Direct Investment Fund we are also looking at certain projects, including those involving both China and the U.S.", Dmitriev, Putin's special envoy and a key figure in talks between Moscow and Washington, said.

Reuters