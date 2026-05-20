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CHINA

Russia and China say the world is in danger of a return to the 'law of the jungle'

CHINA
5 mins ago
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Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

Russia and China said in a joint declaration on Wednesday that attempts by some countries to dominate global affairs in the spirit of the colonial era had failed but that the world was in danger of a return to the "law of the jungle".

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"The global situation is becoming more complex," they said in a declaration released by the Kremlin in Russian. "The global peace and development agenda is facing new risks and challenges, and there is a danger of fragmentation of the international community and a return to the 'law of the jungle'."

"Attempts by a number of states to unilaterally manage global affairs, impose their interests on the entire world, and limit the sovereign development of other countries, in the spirit of the colonial era, have failed."

Reuters

RussiaChinaworlddangerreturn'law of the jungle'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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