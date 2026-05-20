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CHINA

China says it will buy 200 Boeing jets, seek extension of US tariff truce

CHINA
2 hours ago
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A Boeing 737 MAX 8, the second jet intended for use by a Chinese airline to be returned to its manufacturer, lands at Boeing Field, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs with China, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 22, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Boeing 737 MAX 8, the second jet intended for use by a Chinese airline to be returned to its manufacturer, lands at Boeing Field, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs with China, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 22, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder

China will buy 200 Boeing BA.N jets and seek an extension of the trade agreement with the U.S. that was reached in Kuala Lumpur last year, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

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The statement marked Beijing's first confirmation of the Boeing order.

U.S. President Donald Trump visited China last week for a summit with President Xi Jinping, in a trip that produced a series of trade pledges including the Boeing purchase and agricultural market access.

Trump said after the Beijing summit that the Boeing purchases could rise to as many as 750 planes, adding that they would have GE GE.N Aerospace engines.

The U.S. will provide China with supply guarantees for aircraft engine parts and components under the Boeing deal, the Chinese ministry said.

The two sides will seek reciprocal tariff cuts on $30 billion or more of goods each, it said, adding that U.S. tariffs on China must not exceed the level set under the Kuala Lumpur arrangement.

China and the U.S. reached an agreement in Kuala Lumpur before a Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea in October that extended their tariff truce for a year.

The deal included U.S. tariff reductions on Chinese products and a pause in Beijing's new restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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