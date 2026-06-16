logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's new home prices fall faster in May

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
This picture taken on March 22, 2019 shows two cruises docked at a pier in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. AFP
This picture taken on March 22, 2019 shows two cruises docked at a pier in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. AFP

China’s new home prices fell at a slightly faster pace in May, official data showed on Tuesday, as the crisis-hit property sector continued to grapple with fragile demand, even as larger cities showed tentative signs of stabilisation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New home prices dipped 0.2 percent in May from the previous month, steepening from a 0.1 percent decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

On an annual basis, prices fell 3.5 percent in May, matching the decline in April.

Reuters

Chinaproperty

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo
China embraces Myanmar's president as former junta chief seeks legitimacy
CHINA
13 mins ago
Motorists ride their vehicles past the Bank of China building in Beijing on March 11, 2025. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
China's May retail sales fall for first time in over three years
FINANCE
50 mins ago
China's industrial output growth quickens in May but retail sales and investment contract
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nepal's foreign minister visits China after first calling on regional rival India
CHINA
2 hours ago
This photo illustration taken in Hong Kong on April 16, 2026 shows phones displaying the screenshots of Chinese Hanfu stylist Baicai's social media post (L) and the AI microdrama (R) accused of stealing his likeness without authorization. AFP
China launches national AI pilot base for steel industry
FINANCE
15 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fitch affirms China's credit rating at 'A'
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters/File)
Myanmar's former junta chief kicks off visit to China as civilian president
CHINA
21 hours ago
A Shiba Inu walks on a pet treadmill as part of the daily activities at Paw³, a kindergarten for dogs, in Shanghai, China (Reuters)
China's pet owners splurge on preschools to pamper puppies
CHINA
22 hours ago
This picture taken on August 11, 2025 shows the sun setting over solar panels deployed at the Kubuqi Photovoltaic Desert Control Project, near Ordos, in China northern Inner Mongolia, region. AFP
China's top coal region to expand coal-to-oil output in energy security push
FINANCE
15-06-2026 11:06 HKT
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China 'strongly dissatisfied' with Pentagon move against top Chinese tech firms
CHINA
13-06-2026 12:12 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
22 hours ago
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.