China's new home prices fall faster in May

China’s new home prices fell at a slightly faster pace in May, official data showed on Tuesday, as the crisis-hit property sector continued to grapple with fragile demand, even as larger cities showed tentative signs of stabilisation.

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New home prices dipped 0.2 percent in May from the previous month, steepening from a 0.1 percent decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

On an annual basis, prices fell 3.5 percent in May, matching the decline in April.

Reuters