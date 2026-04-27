Hong Kong stocks inch down at open, SMIC up 4.5pc

Hong Kong shares opened lower on Monday as Iran-US talks stalled.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched down 1 point to 25,976.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.56 percent to 4,929.

SMIC (0981) jumped the most among blue chips at 4.5 percent amid a global chip rally, followed by Baidu (9888) 's 3.6 percent gain.

Tech heavyweights showed mixed performance. Alibaba (9988) and Meituan (3690) were flat at the open, while Tencent (0700) and JD.com (9618) dropped 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The straggler, Geely Automobile (0175), went down 1.6 percent, while its rival BYD (1211) opened 1.1 percent higher.