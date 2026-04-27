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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks inch down at open, SMIC up 4.5pc

FINANCE
9 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Hong Kong shares opened lower on Monday as Iran-US talks stalled.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched down 1 point to 25,976.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.56 percent to 4,929.

SMIC (0981) jumped the most among blue chips at 4.5 percent amid a global chip rally, followed by Baidu (9888) 's 3.6 percent gain.

Tech heavyweights showed mixed performance. Alibaba (9988) and Meituan (3690) were flat at the open, while Tencent (0700) and JD.com (9618) dropped 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The straggler, Geely Automobile (0175), went down 1.6 percent, while its rival BYD (1211) opened 1.1 percent higher. 

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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