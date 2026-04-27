Hong Kong stocks inch down at open, SMIC up 4.5pc

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S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on fresh hopes of US-Iran talks
24-04-2026 21:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index closes shy of 26,000 points
24-04-2026 16:52 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall by midday break
24-04-2026 12:06 HKT
Hong Kong stocks open lower on Friday
24-04-2026 09:58 HKT
Wall St opens lower on Middle East impasse, mixed earnings
23-04-2026 21:35 HKT
Hong Kong CPI rises 1.7pc in March amid higher oil prices
23-04-2026 17:07 HKT
Hang Seng Index loses 26,000-point mark on Thursday
23-04-2026 16:31 HKT
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points by noon on Thursday
23-04-2026 12:21 HKT