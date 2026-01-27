logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
COMMENT
breadcrumb-arrow
OPINION

A step into the past, a shared memory for the future | Beneath One Sky | Kenneth Ng

OPINION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FB/westk.hk
FB/westk.hk

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: FB/Russian Consulate General in Hong Kong
Rich history of cultural exchange told by Russian fashion | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
OPINION
27-01-2026 23:23 HKT
Photo: Reuters
The era of AI + me | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
OPINION
27-01-2026 02:01 HKT
Enhancing Hong Kong’s role as a Belt and Road resource matching platform through a project-driven approach
OPINION
26-01-2026 03:33 HKT
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
FHKI Industry Connect | Anthony Lam, FHKI Chairman
OPINION
23-01-2026 05:21 HKT
Senior Counsel | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
OPINION
23-01-2026 05:19 HKT
Google will be the brain of Apple Intelligence | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
OPINION
22-01-2026 00:42 HKT
The car parks of tomorrow | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
OPINION
21-01-2026 05:47 HKT
Moving with the times | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung
OPINION
21-01-2026 05:42 HKT
Top chamber fest turns final page with baroque brilliance | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
OPINION
21-01-2026 05:38 HKT
LegCo's lively start and heavy gavel | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam
OPINION
20-01-2026 04:02 HKT
Donnie Yen receives honorary doctorate degree
HONG KONG NEWS
26-01-2026 22:31 HKT
Workers climb scaffolding at Pok Fu Lam estate to demand four months of unpaid wages
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
‘Another unique place gone’: Vendors and shoppers bid farewell to beloved Kam Sheung Road Flea Market
ARTS & CULTURE
27-01-2026 14:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.