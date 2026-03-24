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Ngong Ping 360 teams up with Garden for Spring Delights Party, offering $30 cable car rides for local children

NEWS
8 hours ago
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Ngong Ping 360 teams up with Garden for the first time to launch “Spring Delights Party”.
Ngong Ping 360 teams up with Garden for the first time to launch “Spring Delights Party”.

Ngong Ping 360 teams up with Garden for Spring Delights Party, offering $30 cable car rides for local children

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Ngong Ping 360 has partnered with local heritage brand Garden to launch the "Spring Delights Party," running from March 25 to May 10, 2026, featuring themed cable cars, giant installations, and a stamp rally.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the attraction has transformed two Crystal Cabins into "Life Bread" themed cars adorned with Garden's iconic blue-and-white checkered packaging. During the event period, local children can enjoy round-trip cable car rides for just HK$30, which includes access to the themed cabins, a stamp collection challenge with gift redemption, and a sandwich-making workshop.

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The centerpiece of the event is a four-meter-tall Easter egg designed as a giant Life Bread bag, complete with bunny ears and a kaleidoscope mirror installation inside. Surrounding the egg is a "Delicious Playground" featuring a Swiss roll swing, wafer seesaw, butter cake displays, and a basket of finger biscuits.

Giant photo spots have been set up across Ngong Ping Village, including oversized versions of Garden's classic Pop Pan spring onion crackers in green packaging, the signature red tin of assorted biscuits, and the blue-and-white checkered Life Bread loaf.

Children with same-day round-trip cable car tickets can collect a stamp rally card at designated locations. Upon collecting all three stamps, participants can redeem exclusive limited-edition gifts including a blind box featuring a Family Assorted Biscuits magnetic clip or a Garden product-themed hand towel, along with a Garden snack pack. They can also join a sandwich workshop using Garden bread as the base.

The event was officially launched at Ngong Ping Village with an opening ceremony attended by James Tung, Managing Director of Ngong Ping 360, Joanne Lau, Chief Operating Officer of Garden, and singer Cloud Wan, who served as the one-day "Bread Fairy."

Tung said the collaboration aims to present beloved Hong Kong classics in a fresh way, adding that the HK$30 child ticket offer allows families to enjoy multiple activities at an affordable price, reflecting Ngong Ping 360's commitment to celebrating special moments with Hong Kong people.

Lau said both brands carry collective memories for many Hong Kongers, and the collaboration hopes visitors can enjoy Garden's treats while taking in the scenic views, creating new memories together.

Ngong Ping 360GardenSpring Delights Partycable car

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