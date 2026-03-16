UNESCO concerned as Iranian monuments damaged

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Israel announces new wave of 'broad-scale' strikes on Tehran
07-03-2026 12:41 HKT
Heavy attacks hit Tehran as Israel says war in 'new phase'
06-03-2026 13:01 HKT
UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in strikes: Iranian media
04-03-2026 21:00 HKT
China says one citizen dead in Iran conflict, more than 3,000 evacuated
02-03-2026 15:36 HKT
Trump, Tehran vow war in response to assassination threats
21-01-2026 15:03 HKT
Indian festival of lights Diwali joins UNESCO heritage list
10-12-2025 20:48 HKT
Beyond pizza and pasta: Italy's culinary heritage awaits UNESCO nod
09-12-2025 20:36 HKT
Yo-de-lay-UNESCO? Swiss hope for yodel heritage listing
05-12-2025 17:35 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
15-03-2026 20:47 HKT