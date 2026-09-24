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WORLD

Swim sensation Yu, 13, set for Olympic take-off after golden Asian Games

WORLD
20 mins ago
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Gold medallist China's Yu Zidi (C), silver medallist China's Ke Wenxi (L) and bronze medallist Japan's Mio Narita (R) celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's 400m individual medley swimming event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Gold medallist China's Yu Zidi (C), silver medallist China's Ke Wenxi (L) and bronze medallist Japan's Mio Narita (R) celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's 400m individual medley swimming event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

China's 13-year-old swimming prodigy Yu Zidi has stamped her mark all over the Asian Games and she could cause a sensation at the Los Angeles Olympics in two years' time.

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The schoolgirl won all three individual races she swam this week in Tokyo with Asian Games records -- a series of performances that belied her tender age.

Out of the pool she proved herself to be a typical teenager, joking around with team-mates and freezing when asked about herself in interviews.

She will be 15 when the LA Olympics come round in 2028 and likely to be a major medal threat with the world watching.

"She hasn't become that fast for no reason," said team-mate Ke Wenxi, who Yu beat in the 400m individual medley final to complete her golden hat-trick.

"I've seen how hard she works in training. During this national team training camp, I saw her working really hard every day."

Yu also won the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley races this week in Tokyo.

Her times were among the fastest in the world this year and her 200m medley swim was just 0.4sec off the world record.

That mark is held by Canada's Summer McIntosh, who is likely to be Yu's biggest rival at the LA Games.

Yu would not be drawn on her ambitions for the Olympics, saying only that she intended to "keep working hard".

It hinted at a mature attitude and a desire not to be shaken off in her pursuit of success.

"I gained a lot from these Asian Games but there were also some regrets," she said.

"I'll go back and keep reviewing what I didn't do well, and I hope I can do better next time."

 

- Room for two -

 

As might be expected of someone who does not turn 14 until next month, Yu was less comfortable out of the pool than in it.

She complained that "interviews are way harder than the race", openly admitting that she struggles in front of large numbers of reporters.

"How do I answer this question? Can you teach me? You just want me to say what I feel?" she said after one question.

When asked if competing this week had been easy, Yu stared in wide-eyed amazement for several seconds before replying: "Definitely not".

She has seemed most at ease in the company of her team-mates, especially 15-year-old Ke.

Yu and Ke, who shared a room in Tokyo, made heart signs and chatted happily together as they celebrated their one-two finish in the 400m medley.

"There are three beds in our room -- two are pushed together to make a big bed, and there is another smaller one," said Ke.

"I let her have the bigger bed because the smaller one was enough for me.

"I wanted her to have somewhere more comfortable to sleep."

Yu has spoken in the past about struggling to deal with the heavy load placed on her.

She was discovered by a swimming coach while at a water park aged six and since then has juggled schoolwork with training.

"Being in class all day and still having to train was really tiring," she said in January.

She called her Asian Games experience "challenging" and things are not likely to get any easier on the road to the Olympics.

If she can maintain her focus, she could be one of the stars of the Games.

"I don't think about anything else," she said when asked about what she thinks about before a race.

"I just think about the little details and my movements."

AFP

SwimYu ZidiOlympicsAsian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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