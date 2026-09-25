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John Lee extends Mid-Autumn greetings, reflects on China's space ambitions

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu wished Hong Kong residents a happy Mid-Autumn Festival and expressed his hope that families could enjoy a reunion during the holiday. (John Lee/FB)
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu wished Hong Kong residents a happy Mid-Autumn Festival and expressed his hope that families could enjoy a reunion during the holiday. (John Lee/FB)

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu extended his Mid-Autumn Festival greetings to Hong Kong residents on Friday, expressing hope that families could reunite under the full moon while sharing pride in the country's space exploration achievements.

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In a social media post, Lee reflected on how the moon has inspired Chinese people for thousands of years, from the ancient legend of Chang'e flying to the moon to poet Li Bai's verses about the night sky.

He said the dreams and imagination of ancient Chinese people, once expressed through poetry and mythology, were now being turned into reality by the country's astronauts and space program.

Advances in manned spaceflight, he said, have transformed what once seemed like distant dreams into achievements in space exploration.

Lee said that wherever Hong Kong residents might be, they could look up at the same moon and share in the pride and glory of the nation's space ambitions.

He wished everyone a happy Mid-Autumn Festival and expressed his hope that families could enjoy a reunion during the holiday.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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