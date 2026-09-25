Three arrested after $70,000 plush toy heist at Tai Wai claw machine shop

Police have arrested three men in connection with a brazen early-morning break-in at a claw machine shop in Tai Wai, where masked thieves used crowbars to steal roughly HK$70,000 worth of plush toys, primarily popular Jellycat items.

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The heist drew widespread public attention after the shop owner pledged a HK$100,000 reward to help bring the culprits to justice.

Following a review of surveillance footage, investigators initially apprehended a 28-year-old male suspect on suspicion of theft.

Law enforcement authorities confirmed on Friday that officers had taken two more men into custody in connection with the case, bringing the total number of arrests to three.

Live surveillance caught thieves in the act

The burglary occurred around 3am last Thursday (Sep 17) at a claw crane arcade situated along Chik Sau Lane in Tai Wai.

The shop owner, identified as Ka-lok, explained that his wife had been awake late that night and opened their remote surveillance camera application on her phone to inspect their retail locations. She unexpectedly witnessed two masked intruders inside the Tai Wai branch ransacking the prize machines with crowbars.

Acting quickly, she activated the store's two-way audio intercom and shouted over the loudspeakers that they were on their way to intercept them.

Startled by the sudden broadcast, the intruders panicked and scrambled to flee the scene, dragging four large nylon woven bags stuffed with plush toys.

One of the suspects briefly ran back inside to retrieve a discarded crowbar before both suspects fled, believed to have escaped in a waiting getaway vehicle.

Widespread claw crane thefts prompt security rethink

After taking inventory, the owner calculated the financial loss at approximately HK$70,000. While the stolen items consisted largely of coveted Jellycat brand collectibles, the owner believed the burglars were amateurs, noting that several low-value generic dolls were also taken indiscriminately.

He emphasized that his decision to report the crime and put up the HK$100,000 bounty stemmed from anger over how rampant and brazen the criminals had been.

Having entered the claw machine business around two years ago and now operating eight branches alongside partners, the owner acknowledged that shoplifting attempts had become a regular headache in the industry.

Perpetrators often employ ingenious tricks such as large pruning shears to pry open display panels or heavy industrial magnets to manipulate prize mechanisms. However, he noted that such an aggressive break-in involving crowbars and bulk packing bags was unprecedented.

While he intended to reinforce physical locks and security measures, he conceded that determined thieves frequently devise new ways to circumvent protective systems.