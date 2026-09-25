logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Director in court after allegedly flying unregistered drone over restricted Tai Po fire zone

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 39-year-old company director appeared in court after allegedly flying an unregistered drone within a temporary restricted airspace near a Tai Po residential estate that had recently suffered a major fire.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cheng Ka-wai appeared before Magistrate Chan Ping-chau at Fanling Magistrates' Courts, where he faced four distinct charges concerning breaches of regulations governing small unmanned aircraft. 

The magistrate adjourned proceedings until November 25 to allow for further case management, releasing the defendant on cash bail of one thousand Hong Kong dollars.

Airspace closed following major residential blaze

The incident stemmed from a five-alarm fire that broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po earlier this year. In the wake of the emergency response, police established an exclusion zone spanning a 500-meter radius around the housing complex, strictly forbidding members of the public from launching or operating drones within the area without prior official authorization.

Authorities enacted the no-fly order under subsidiary legislation to ensure public safety and avoid obstructing ongoing emergency and investigative operations around the fire scene.

Allegations of altitude violations and unregistered equipment

According to court filings, the alleged violation took place on April 18 near a designated lamppost at the Kwong Fuk Sitting-out Area along Kwong Wang Street in Tai Po. Prosecutors alleged that Cheng piloted a DJI Neo2 drone despite neither the aircraft nor himself being registered under the regulatory framework.

The prosecution further detailed that the aircraft breached mandatory operating restrictions during the flight by exceeding the permitted ceiling of 100 feet.

Investigators determined that part of the drone's flight path crossed directly into the Wang Fuk Court restricted flying zone without any permit granted under Section 37 of Chapter 448G of the Laws of Hong Kong.

Legal framework for small unmanned aircraft

Cheng stands accused of failing to comply with general operating requirements, failing to observe basic statutory flight regulations, breaching operational requirements regarding flight height, and operating a small unmanned aircraft within a designated restricted flying zone without permission.

Under Hong Kong's small unmanned aircraft regulations, operators must register their equipment and themselves, observe strict altitude limits, and strictly stay clear of designated restricted flying zones unless granted special exemptions by civil aviation authorities.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Justice department seeks harsher sentences in Pik Uk prison assault case
NEWS
10 mins ago
(File photo)
Three arrested after $70,000 plush toy heist at Tai Wai claw machine shop
NEWS
15 mins ago
Citywide focal sites join Kai Tak Sports Park to cheer for athletes
NEWS
4 hours ago
Morning Recap - September 25, 2026
NEWS
5 hours ago
Paul Lam willing to explain HK's rule of law to any country after US lifts sanctions
NEWS
6 hours ago
AFCD concludes Yuen Long dog capture operation, 8 dogs caught and 1 keeper prosecuted
NEWS
7 hours ago
HKU-Tsinghua study finds AI assistants can easily manipulate users into making bad decisions
NEWS
7 hours ago
HK to pulp all recovered waste paper locally from October 1 in recycling overhaul
NEWS
7 hours ago
Woman, 58, dies after collapsing in Siu Sai Wan flat bathroom
NEWS
7 hours ago
Man dies after collapsing while visiting friend in Sheung Shui estate
NEWS
7 hours ago
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley Asia deals leaked in missent email attachment
FINANCE
14 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Background of Yuen Long dog attack victim revealed and late-night cycling explained
NEWS
24-09-2026 11:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.