Three-meter saltwater geyser erupts in Sai Ying Pun after underground pipe bursts

An underground saltwater main burst in Sai Ying Pun on Friday morning, sending a water column shooting up to three meters into the air and flooding downhill streets toward Des Voeux Road West.

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The incident occurred shortly before 9am today on Second Street outside the Centre Street Market.

A rupture beneath the roadway unleashed a powerful surge of seawater, which cascaded steadily down the steep slope of Centre Street.

Officers arriving at the scene closed affected sections of the road to traffic, barring motorists from turning right from Second Street onto Centre Street.

Personnel from the Water Supplies Department quickly arrived on site to isolate the ruptured pipe and begin emergency repair operations. While shallow standing water lingered along sections of the street, the flooding remained relatively minor and passable.

Volunteers from the Central and Western District Care Team mobilized to the neighborhood after learning of the flooding, assisting elderly residents and wheelchair users through the wet walkways to ensure pedestrian safety around the market area.

The Transport Department announced that part of the traffic lanes at the junction of Centre Street and Second Street were temporarily shut down to facilitate the utility excavation and pipe replacement.

Motorists navigating the neighborhood were advised to exercise caution and utilize the remaining open lanes.