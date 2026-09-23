Youth arrests rise 20pc as police launch new crime prevention guide

Hong Kong police arrested 1,580 young people aged 10 to 20 in the first half of this year, up about 20 percent from the same period last year, prompting the force to launch a new crime prevention guide for parents and teachers.

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Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming said on Wednesday that arrests for wounding and serious assault rose nearly 50 percent to 283, while those for criminal damage increased by more than 50 percent to 140. Another 199 young people were arrested in connection with fraud and money laundering.

Police also arrested 285 young people over drug-related offenses during the six-month period, including 92 cases involving etomidate.

Chow said about 70 percent of the wounding and serious assault cases involved impulsive behavior rather than premeditated attacks.

Many criminal damage cases were linked to debt collection activities, with some young people recruited to splash red paint on properties in exchange for money.

He said some offenders had been exploited by others and failed to recognize that their actions constituted criminal offenses.

To strengthen prevention, police launched Decoding Traps: A Guide for Teachers and Parents 2026, covering four areas of concern: quick-money crimes, online sexual grooming, violence and bullying, and emerging drugs.

The publication uses real cases to explain how young people can become involved in criminal activities and provides guidance to help parents and teachers identify warning signs and intervene early.

Senior Superintendent Crystal Ng Chui-ting of the Police Public Relations Wing said peer pressure could lead young people to resort to violence to gain acceptance, while offers of easy money could draw them into fraud and money laundering, particularly through lending their bank accounts to others.

The guide also highlights the risks of emerging drugs, including etomidate, to help young people understand their harmful effects.

Another focus is online sexual grooming. Chow warned that offenders increasingly use online games and social media to approach minors, gaining their trust before requesting intimate photographs or arranging meetings. Such images may subsequently be used for blackmail.

Ng said the publication aims to equip parents and teachers with the knowledge to recognize these risks and protect young people from becoming victims.

Police have printed 20,000 copies for distribution to more than 1,100 schools, over 20 school sponsoring bodies and 200 youth centers. Copies will also be available at public libraries.

First launched in 2022, the publication has been renamed this year to place greater emphasis on preventing offenses before they occur, rather than helping young offenders reflect on their actions.

For the first time, the guide is available in both Chinese and English to reach Chinese-speaking and non-Chinese-speaking students.

Police have also partnered with the Education University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups to produce teaching materials and videos.

The publication includes QR codes linking to online resources, while its electronic version will be available on the Police and Education Bureau websites.

