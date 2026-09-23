Beyond the mountains: Shanxi students visit Hong Kong for first time under Poly Youth Ambition

A 1,800-kilometer journey brought around 20 students from Shanxi province to Hong Kong in August for a study tour under Poly Property Group's "Poly Youth Ambition" program, marking the initiative's first visit to the city.

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Launched in 2021, the charity initiative supports rural education and children's development by bringing cultural and educational resources to mountainous and underserved communities.

In line with national efforts to promote cultural development and rural revitalization, the program has reached more than 30 cities across China, benefiting about 75,000 children and teenagers, according to the organizers.

The Hong Kong study tour, which began on August 17, featured activities built around four core themes, aimed at broadening the students' horizons and strengthening their international outlook.

To deepen their understanding of Hong Kong's cultural ties with the mainland, the students attended a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square and visited the Hong Kong Museum of History.

They also visited the Chinese University of Hong Kong, where student ambassadors led a campus tour, shared study tips and discussed their aspirations with the group.

The students joined local children for a Lingnan-style lion dance workshop, gaining firsthand experience of the city's intangible cultural heritage while forging friendships with their Hong Kong peers.

At Phoenix Satellite TV's headquarters, they learned how news is gathered and broadcast before stepping into the role of junior reporters to record a mock news bulletin.

Their exploration of technology continued at the Hong Kong Science Museum, where they took part in interactive experiments and learned about applications of artificial intelligence.

Beyond the educational activities, the itinerary included a nighttime cruise on Victoria Harbour and a ride on the historic Peak Tram, giving the students a chance to experience Hong Kong's world-famous skyline.

As the tour drew to a close, organizers presented certificates and awards to outstanding students before holding a "passing the torch" session, during which participants shared their reflections and wrote words of encouragement for the next group of students.

A member of the organizing team said Poly Youth Ambition has long embraced a two-way approach to education, bringing resources "into the mountains" while creating opportunities for children to venture "out of the mountains."

Under the program, volunteer mentors from across China deliver courses in the humanities, arts and personal development. Students are also given opportunities to visit institutions including the Palace Museum, the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology and leading universities such as Tsinghua University.

A dedicated scholarship has also supported more than 1,000 teachers and students to date.

"Reaching Hong Kong for the first time is significant," the team member said, describing the city as a window to the world and an important center for preserving and promoting Chinese cultural heritage.

The team member expressed hope that the tour would serve as a bridge for children from remote areas to pursue their dreams with greater cultural confidence and a deeper appreciation of their country.