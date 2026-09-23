Sacred Heart Canossian College has pledged a “zero tolerance” approach to bullying after an old video showing a student with white chalk marks on her school uniform crying in a classroom resurfaced online.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The school said on Wednesday (Sep 23) that the video was filmed during an after-school tutorial class in the 2024/25 academic year.

It said it had launched an investigation at the time, with disciplinary teachers meeting the students involved and completing follow-up procedures. No one was injured, and appropriate disciplinary action was taken.

The school added that it had changed the contractor responsible for the tutorial program in the 2025/26 academic year.

Regarding alleged inappropriate comments posted online after the video resurfaced, the school said it was conducting an in-depth investigation and would take disciplinary action if the allegations were verified.

The Education Bureau said it had contacted the school and was aware that the incident had been handled under the school’s existing discipline and guidance mechanisms.

The school urged the public not to share or comment on the video or disclose personal information about the students, as they are minors.

Read more: Sacred Heart Canossian College vows zero tolerance for bullying after video resurfaces