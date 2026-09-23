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NEWS

John Lee rolls up his sleeve for flu shot, urges early public vaccination

NEWS
41 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu led his government team in receiving their seasonal flu jabs, urging the public to get vaccinated early to build an immunity barrier in preparation for the upcoming flu season.

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On his social media page, Lee emphasized that vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent seasonal influenza and its complications, significantly reducing the risks of hospitalization and death.

To encourage public participation, the government has introduced four major measures this year, including a revamped procurement process to secure vaccines from multiple suppliers and the integration of a new digital consent form feature within the eHealth platform.

Authorities have increased the quota under the Pilot Scheme on Vaccine Procurement for Doctor to 300,000 doses, expanded the eligibility of participating doctors, and deepened efforts to mobilize local community networks.

Lee urged residents to receive their jabs as early as possible to help build a robust community immunity barrier, protecting the health of themselves and their families.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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