Man found dead in river in Tin Shui Wai

A man was found floating in a river in Tin Shui Wai on Wednesday morning (Sep 23) and was later pronounced dead.

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Police received a report at about 9.13am that a man was seen floating in the water near Tin Shui Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and rescued the man, but he was pronounced dead.

The deceased was believed to be an elderly man who had earlier left home and was reported missing, according to reports.

Police's Missing Persons Unit was called in to investigate the man's identity.