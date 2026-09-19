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(Video) Cyclist carrying child draws outrage after running red light in Yuen Long

NEWS
3 hours ago
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A video circulating on social media on Saturday morning showed a man in a tank top riding a bicycle with a young child positioned directly in front of him through busy traffic in Yuen Long. 

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Captured on dashcam shortly before 9am today, the footage showed the cyclist weaving unbothered between large vehicles, passing right alongside a heavy goods truck before cutting around a private car. 

Despite the traffic signal being clearly red, the cyclist ignored the stop light completely and made a right turn through the intersection.

Although both the adult and the young child were wearing helmets, onlookers and internet users were shocked by the rider's calm demeanor while placing the toddler in such extreme danger. 

Observers pointed out that the man ignored an adjacent cycle track in favor of the main road, committing multiple traffic violations including riding on the road with a young passenger, cycling through a pedestrian crossing area, and running a red light.

The incident sparked strong condemnation online, with residents criticizing the adult for disregarding the safety of the young child. 

While many expressed anger at the risk imposed on other drivers, some local residents lamented that such traffic infractions have become a common sight at that particular junction, where cyclists frequently take advantage of slow signal changes and light oncoming traffic to bypass traffic laws.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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