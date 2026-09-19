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Police dismantle major Fanling drug lab and seize $23m in meth

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Hong Kong police have dismantled a sophisticated drug syndicate operating inside a concealed iron hut in Fanling, seizing roughly 9 kilograms of suspected solid methamphetamine and 43 liters of liquid meth with an estimated market value of HK23 million. 

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Officers arrested two men and one woman aged between 49 and 56 on suspicion of manufacturing dangerous drugs. 

The syndicate lured individuals with a financial reward of around HK1,000 per batch to act as chemists and lookouts.

The Narcotics Bureau launched the operation on Thursday evening, intercepting a mainland Chinese man holding a two-way permit near Tsz Tong Tsuen. 

Using keys found on the suspect, officers raided a nearby loft unit where active manufacturing equipment was still running, including advanced heaters, filters, reactors, and cooling systems. 

Follow-up raids at a nearby structure and a residential flat in Shun Tin Estate, Sau Mau Ping, led to the arrests of a non-ethnic Chinese woman holding a recognizance paper and a local man believed to be the mastermind.

Police highlighted the immense danger posed by the makeshift lab, which sat in a dense residential area without safety measures. 

The chemical process required high heat, pressure, and large quantities of toxic, highly flammable substances that generated dangerous fumes, creating a severe fire and explosion risk for neighboring residents.

Authorities urged property owners to vet tenants thoroughly and report any unusual chemical odors or suspicious activities, reminding the public that manufacturing dangerous drugs carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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