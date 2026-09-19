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NEWS

Manhunt underway after woman slashed with box cutter in Yuen Long

NEWS
4 hours ago
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A 33-year-old woman was rushed to hospital on Friday night after being attacked with a utility knife on the street in Yuen Long, prompting a major police search in the surrounding neighborhood.

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The assault took place shortly after 9pm yesterday near the junction of Fung Nin Road and Fung Lok Lane. Initial reports suggested the victim, surnamed Ho, had suffered a forehead wound, but subsequent police investigations confirmed she sustained lacerations to her hand.

Paramedics arrived swiftly at the scene and found the victim conscious before transporting her to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Around 10pm, dozens of uniformed officers converged on Fung Nin Road to cordon off the area. The atmosphere grew tense as officers combed through the premises of two adjacent school campuses, using flashlights to inspect dark corners and advising pedestrians to take detours around the perimeter.

Investigating officers also searched along nearby walkways and pedestrian overpasses for discarded weapons or surveillance clues connected to the assailant.

The attacker fled immediately following the assault and investigators suspect he made his escape in the direction of the elevated pedestrian bridge connecting toward Yuen Long Plaza.

No arrests have been made so far. Police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby commercial premises and residential blocks to trace the suspect’s escape route and determine the motive behind the attack.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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