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NEWS

Cathay welcomes new Five-Year Plan to strengthen international aviation hub status 

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Cathay welcomed the government's initiatives outlined in the First Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address to enhance Hong Kong’s international aviation hub status, the carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

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The latest blueprint includes expanding connectivity through new routes and increased frequencies, strengthening collaboration and intermodal transportation across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and promoting the development of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) value chain in the region.

"As the city’s home hub carrier, we have already committed around HK$150 billion in investments into our fleet, cabin and lounge products, and digital innovation," chief executive officer Ronald Lam Siu-por said.

The carrier also targets having 150 new aircraft joining its fleet and building a network serving 150 destinations worldwide over the next decade based on market conditions.

It will launch nonstop flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan on 9 January 2027, marking its first-ever destination in Central Asia, while expanding its Latin America coverage with more codeshare flights this year.

Meanwhile, Cathay pledged to support measures to enhance collaboration and intermodal connectivity across the Greater Bay Area for both travel and cargo transport.

It looks forward to the preliminary proposal for the southern extension of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link, which has the potential to further increase passenger traffic between Hong Kong International Airport and the wider GBA.

Furthermore, Cathay stated that it is also encouraged by the government's continued focus on developing an internationally competitive sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) value chain in Hong Kong and the wider GBA.

"A well-designed mandatory SAF mechanism will strengthen the city’s position as a leading aviation hub while supporting the growth of SAF production and uptake by providing long-term demand certainty," the carrier stated.

Cathay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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