Ivan Yang, Lydia Sham to carry HK’s flag at the Nagoya Asian Games this Sat

With the countdown on, Hong Kong has named 3x3 basketball player Ivan Yang Pok-man and wushu athlete Lydia Sham Hui-yu as its flag-bearers for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games opening ceremony this Saturday.

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The announcement came at the welcoming ceremony at the Athletes' Plaza at Nagoya Port Garden Pier this morning, attended by sanda's Chan Tsz-ching with the delegation staff led by chef de mission Wong Po-kee.

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Wong said athletes, coaches and staff have been departing the city in phases. He stressed that the team is ready for Asia's top sporting stage and called for public support.

As for the flag-bearers, Wong revealed that several factors were considered. "We picked Yang to recognize the hard work across team ball sports, while Sham was chosen to support wushu competitors," he said.

Addressing the scattered accommodation for athletes this year, Wong noted that every team faces different challenges, but he was confident the Hong Kong delegation could provide adequate support.

It is understood that Yang captained Hong Kong's men's under-22 team at last year's National Games while Sham won gold in women's changquan at the Chengdu 2025 World Games.

The Hong Kong delegation consisted of more than 800 people, including about 580 athletes, to compete across 38 sports from September 19 to October 4.

Notably, there are teams in padel, modern pentathlon, and wrestling competing for the first time at the Asian Games.