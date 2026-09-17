logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Ivan Yang, Lydia Sham to carry HK’s flag at the Nagoya Asian Games this Sat

NEWS
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

With the countdown on, Hong Kong has named 3x3 basketball player Ivan Yang Pok-man and wushu athlete Lydia Sham Hui-yu as its flag-bearers for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games opening ceremony this Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The announcement came at the welcoming ceremony at the Athletes' Plaza at Nagoya Port Garden Pier this morning, attended by sanda's Chan Tsz-ching with the delegation staff led by chef de mission Wong Po-kee. 

+1

Wong said athletes, coaches and staff have been departing the city in phases. He stressed that the team is ready for Asia's top sporting stage and called for public support. 

As for the flag-bearers, Wong revealed that several factors were considered. "We picked Yang to recognize the hard work across team ball sports, while Sham was chosen to support wushu competitors," he said. 

Addressing the scattered accommodation for athletes this year, Wong noted that every team faces different challenges, but he was confident the Hong Kong delegation could provide adequate support. 

It is understood that Yang captained Hong Kong's men's under-22 team at last year's National Games while Sham won gold in women's changquan at the Chengdu 2025 World Games.

The Hong Kong delegation consisted of more than 800 people, including about 580 athletes, to compete across 38 sports from September 19 to October 4.  

Notably, there are teams in padel, modern pentathlon, and wrestling competing for the first time at the Asian Games.

Aichi-Nagoya Asian GamesWong Po-keeIvan YangLydia Sham

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police suspect high-risk investment debts drove IT worker to kill wife in Heng Fa Chuen
NEWS
1 hour ago
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan belongs to the entire public
HK’s first Five-Year Plan belongs to the public, future goals to be more ambitious: John Lee
NEWS
1 hour ago
Sun Dong vows to boost cybersecurity to drive 'AI+' development
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man slashed in Yau Ma Tei stabbing, police launch manhunt
NEWS
3 hours ago
John Lee highlights the growing threat of deepfake technology used in online scams.
John Lee outlines plan to regulate AI risks while promoting tech adoption
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Govt does utmost on birth rate, aims for supportive environment
NEWS
4 hours ago
LCSD’s “Great Music 2026”: World-renowned artists bring musical masterpieces to life
Chu Chun-kwok's daughter recalls drawing to comfort her mother at age 8
NEWS
6 hours ago
Chu Chun-kwok received over $4.94m in police compensation, awarded gallantry medal
NEWS
6 hours ago
Morning Recap - September 17, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
23 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.