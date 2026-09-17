HK’s first Five-Year Plan belongs to the public, future goals to be more ambitious: John Lee

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan belongs to the entire city, expressing confidence that a subsequent blueprint will set even more ambitious targets.

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Speaking at a Legislative Council question-and-answer session on the first Five-Year Plan and his Policy Address, Lee addressed concerns raised by lawmakers regarding economic development, livelihood improvements, and maintaining Hong Kong’s unique identity alongside national integration.

Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) chairman Gary Chan Hak-kan

Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) chairman Gary Chan Hak-kan asked whether residents would see a significant rise in their sense of well-being and fulfillment across key areas such as housing, education, and employment over the next five years. Meanwhile, wholesale and retail sector Lawmaker Shiu Ka-fai, expressed support for the initiatives while asking how lawmakers could best help preserve the city’s distinct edge within broader national strategies.

Lawmaker Shiu Ka-fai

In response, Lee said economic growth serves as a tool toward the ultimate objective of improving everyday life for citizens under a people-centered approach.

He stressed that the Chief Executive is responsible for executing the plan’s targets, adding that his annual duty visits to Beijing will include reporting on the progress.

He also urged lawmakers to leverage their influence within the “patriots administering Hong Kong" framework to guide public opinion proactively and dispel misconceptions.