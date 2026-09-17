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Police suspect high-risk investment debts drove IT worker to kill wife in Heng Fa Chuen

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 51-year-old man who surrendered to police for allegedly killing his wife in a Chai Wan flat is believed to have been driven to the crime by large debts incurred from high-risk investments, according to police. 

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Briefing the media on Thursday morning, Eastern District Assistant District Commander (Crime) Kwan Chun-ting said the suspect, an information technology professional surnamed Wong, turned himself in at Kowloon City Police Station at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. He confessed that he killed his 53-year-old wife with a knife at their home in Heng Fa Chuen, Chai Wan. 

Eastern District Assistant District Commander (Crime) Kwan Chun-ting said the suspect, an information technology professional surnamed Wong, turned himself in at Kowloon City Police Station at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.
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Officers rushed to the scene and forced open the door, where they found the woman dead on the bed in the main bedroom.

Subsequent police investigation and preliminary forensic examination found multiple stab wounds to the woman’s neck, waist and hands, including a four-centimeter cut on her neck and a wound measuring more than 10 centimeters across on her waist.

Police believed that she was attacked with a kitchen knife between early morning and daytime on Wednesday.

Kwan said the couple lived in the flat, which rents for over HK$20,000 a month, with their two sons aged 22 and 15, who study overseas and locally. The family had no prior history of domestic violence, disputes, or mental illness. Wong earned a stable income while his wife was a housewife. 

Investigators found Wong had recently accumulated more than HK$1 million in debt from high-risk investments, which had led to frequent arguments over family finances.

Wong remains in custody on suspicion of murder. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and time of death.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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