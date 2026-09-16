HKJC Charities Trust backs $3bn research building in Northern Metropolis

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust has approved in principle a HK$3 billion donation to fund the construction of a life and health academic research building at the Northern Metropolis University Town.

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In the Policy Address, the government announced plans to build an integrated teaching and scientific research complex to advance education, foster scientific exchange, and cultivate top-tier research talent through shared institutional resources.

Martin Liao Cheung-kong, chairman of the Club, said the project reflects the Club’s commitment to working alongside the HKSAR government to drive long-term prosperity as the city prepares to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR in 2027.

“As a patriotic world-class horse sports organisation, as well as a charity institution deeply committed to our country and Hong Kong, the Club is honoured to work alongside the HKSAR Government to support the long-term development, prosperity and progress of Hong Kong as it advances from stability to greater prosperity and success,” he said.



Located in Hong Kong Park within the Hetao Co-operation Zone, the proposed complex will cover more than 30,000 square metres of gross floor area dedicated to life and health science research.