Hong Kong News-Expo to host public seminar and documentary screening on Kai Tak Sports Park development

The Hong Kong News-Expo will stage a public seminar and documentary screening this Saturday, exploring the transformation of Kai Tak from an iconic historic airport into a premier sports and entertainment hub driving the city's mega-event economy.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event comes ahead of the upcoming announcement of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's first five-year development plan covering 2026 to 2030 and the 2026 Policy Address, as community focus turns toward future urban development directions.

Regarded as one of the city's most significant cultural, sports, and tourism infrastructure projects, the Kai Tak Sports Park integrates architectural planning, community recreation, and commercial vitality.

Titled Game On, Kai Tak, the seminar will review the site's journey from initial conceptual planning and construction to full operation and the hosting of international tournaments.

Speakers will also examine the cultural background of Kai Tak across different generations, as well as the sports park's broader contributions to local athletics, community inclusion, and heritage conservation.

The event will feature selected screenings from the award-winning documentary of the same name. The production has earned global recognition, securing two Gold Awards at the MUSE Creative Awards and two Silver Awards at The Telly Awards for its portrayal of Hong Kong's major infrastructure milestone.

The seminar will take place on Saturday, September 19, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on the first floor of the Hong Kong News-Expo at 2 Bridges Street, Central.

Guest speakers will include Tang King-shing, the director (strategic planning) of Kai Tak Sports Park, documentary director Rikki Choy, and Leung Koon-man, Senior Project Manager of the Joint Publishing Cultural Fund.