High-speed rail campaign brings 'Study in Hong Kong' to 1.5m passengers

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong (Guangdong ETO) has launched a campaign across the mainland's high-speed rail network to promote the "Study in Hong Kong" brand to the mainland public.

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The promotional campaign, which runs from September 15 through mid-November, is expected to reach approximately 1.5 million passengers.

Spanning five high-speed trains, the campaign will reach passengers traveling to nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area, as well as those in Guangxi, Fujian, and Hainan provinces.

A launch ceremony for the promotional trains was held on Tuesday at Guangzhou South Railway Station. The event was attended by Anthony Li Ping-wai, Director of the Guangdong ETO, along with officials from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Guangdong Province.

The high-speed train operating from Guangzhou South to Nansha North features the campaign slogan printed on its exterior, while the seatbacks inside are outfitted with "Study in Hong Kong" promotional materials.