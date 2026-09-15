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NEWS

High-speed rail campaign brings 'Study in Hong Kong' to 1.5m passengers

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong (Guangdong ETO) has launched a campaign across the mainland's high-speed rail network to promote the "Study in Hong Kong" brand to the mainland public.

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The promotional campaign, which runs from September 15 through mid-November, is expected to reach approximately 1.5 million passengers.

Spanning five high-speed trains, the campaign will reach passengers traveling to nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area, as well as those in Guangxi, Fujian, and Hainan provinces.

A launch ceremony for the promotional trains was held on Tuesday at Guangzhou South Railway Station. The event was attended by Anthony Li Ping-wai, Director of the Guangdong ETO, along with officials from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Guangdong Province.

The high-speed train operating from Guangzhou South to Nansha North features the campaign slogan printed on its exterior, while the seatbacks inside are outfitted with "Study in Hong Kong" promotional materials.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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