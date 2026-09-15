Smart energy, system resilience on agenda at AESIEAP CEO Conference

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited has brought more than 200 leaders together in the city for the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP) CEO Conference to build a more resilient, smarter energy future.

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The conference, themed "Transforming Energy with Intelligence," runs Monday to Wednesday, where industry leaders will discuss rising electricity demand, climate challenges and the growing complexity of power systems.

Participants took part in plenary sessions, roundtables, business matching, and technical visits, exploring ways to boost energy resilience and accelerate smart energy development.

Joseph Law Ka-chun, AESIEAP chairman and CLP Power managing director, stressed that advancing the energy transition cannot rely on infrastructure or technology alone. Instead, intelligence must be integrated into technologies, grid operations, decarbonization efforts, and partnerships, he said.

Through the AESIEAP CEO Conference 2026, Law expressed hope to work with regional partners to build a more resilient energy future and usher in a new era of smart energy, translating regional collaboration into progress at the required speed and scale.

Speaking at the event, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po noted that Asia will play an increasingly important role in global development over the next 20 to 30 years.

With growing economies, Chan believes energy demand in the region will continue to rise as electrification gathers pace and artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more widely used.

Reaffirming the city's determination to serve as a "super-connector" and "super-value-adder," Chan said Hong Kong will continue deepening cross-border and cross-sector cooperation, aligning green standards across markets, and strengthening regional energy cooperation.

CLP Holdings Chief Executive Officer Chiang Tung-keung highlighted that the conference comes at a critical time for the power industry, noting that intelligence must be more than just an aspiration.

The technology must become part of how companies plan, invest, manage, and serve customers to steer everyone toward a sustainable future, he added.

Similarly, Wong Kim-yin, World Energy Council Asia chair and Sembcorp Industries group president and CEO, said intelligence is not only changing how energy is consumed, but also how energy systems operate and what infrastructure is needed.

The task, he said, is to harness this intelligence to operate more efficiently and build the reliable capacity that digital growth requires.

Established in 1975, AESIEAP is a nongovernmental body promoting exchanges and cooperation across the Asia-Pacific power industry, with members from China, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

As a founding member, Hong Kong hosted AESIEAP events in 1975, 1977, and 1991. This year marks the fourth time the city has welcomed the association's flagship gathering.

Building on the momentum of the CEO Conference 2026, Hong Kong will host the Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) next year, offering a broader platform for regional energy collaboration.