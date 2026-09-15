Night Recap - September 15, 2026

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Police arrest man over $1m jewelry theft from foreign trader at airport hotel

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An Algerian man was arrested within six hours of the theft of nearly HK$1 million in jewelry from a sleeping foreign trader at an airport hotel on Sunday.

HK welcomes 36.67m visitors in first eight months of 2026

Hong Kong welcomed approximately 36.67 million visitor arrivals in the first eight months of this year, an 11 percent increase over the same period in 2025, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

Govt ramps up Golden Week preparations, vows crackdown on forced shopping

The government has rolled out extensive preparations for the upcoming National Day Golden Week, pledging to crack down on forced shopping and ensure a smooth visitor experience, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Tuesday.

Hong Kong hiring sentiment turns positive for Q4 as AI drives demand

Hong Kong employers have turned more optimistic about hiring in the fourth quarter, with the city’s Net Employment Outlook rising 23 percentage points from the previous quarter to 14 percent, according to a ManpowerGroup survey.

Ballot results released for Wang Fuk Court special sales flat selection

Wang Fuk Court homeowners seeking a new home can now check their flat-selection order after ballot results were released Tuesday morning.

Business Today

Bonds slump as US 10-year Treasury yields hit highest since 2007

Bonds slumped on Tuesday, sending benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields to their highest since 2007, as higher oil prices unsettled investors ahead of key central bank meetings in the US and Japan.

The Sterling II releases first price list of 85 units

China Resources Land (1109) announced the first price list for its Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling II on Tuesday, offering 85 units spanning 307 to 730 square feet.

Syngenta confidentially files for HK IPO, aiming to raise US$5 bln

Swiss agricultural chemicals and seeds company Syngenta has submitted a confidential Hong Kong listing application, aiming to raise US$5 billion (HK$39 billion), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Chinese AI chipmaker Biren weighs US$1b share placement: Bloomberg

Chinese artificial intelligence chip provider Shanghai Biren Technology (6082) considered US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) share sale to fund its AI development, two months after raising nearly HK$7.07 billion in its first placement, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hong Kong draws over 80 corporate redomiciliation applications, approves 50, Hui says

Hong Kong has approved 50 applications under its company redomiciliation regime, the city’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury said, as the Asian hub expands tax incentives and market infrastructure to attract global capital.

World/China

'Widow's Bay' scores big and 'The Pitt' wins again at TV's Emmy Awards

"Widow's Bay," a horror comedy about a cursed New England town, led this year's Emmy Award winners with a record 14 statuettes including best comedy, while emergency room drama "The Pitt" repeated as best drama at television's highest honors.

Prince Harry, Meghan switch children's school over security concerns: UK media

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan changed their children's school for security reasons, just days after the start of the school year in England where the pair recently resettled, British media outlets reported Monday.

Australia 'on the same page' as Canada as it seeks deeper EU alliance, minister says

An Australian cabinet minister said on Tuesday the country was aligned with Canada's attempt to seek deeper ties with the European Union, amid Ottowa's escalating trade war with the United States.

Ex-Google DeepMind researcher adds to warnings that AI could 'kill all humans'

A former Google DeepMind employee on Monday became the latest AI researcher to warn that the technology could "kill all humans", saying time could be running out to avoid the outcome.

China urges US to 'stop preparing for war in outer space'

China urged the United States on Tuesday to "stop preparing for war" in space, after the US Space Force confirmed it had deployed weapons into orbit for the first time.