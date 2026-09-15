logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

International anti-graft delegates visit Legislative Council to study Hong Kong corruption-fighting model

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A delegation of international law enforcement officials taking part in a specialized anti-corruption training program in Hong Kong toured the Legislative Council on Monday, gaining firsthand insights into the city's legislative system and institutional oversight mechanisms.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The visit on September 14 was led by the Deputy Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, Ricky Yau Shu-chun. A total of 35 participants representing 19 jurisdictions met with members of the Legislative Council's Panel on Security, including Dennis Leung Tsz-wing, Bill Tang Ka-piu, Lau Chi-pang, Carmen Kan Wai-mun, Erik Yim Kong, Chan Cho-kwong, Chris Ip Ngo-tung, and Thomas So Shiu-tsung.

During the meeting, lawmakers explained the structure and daily operations of the legislature, as well as its role in supervising the anti-graft agency. 

Delegates engaged in discussions regarding how the legislature examines and approves the agency's annual budget, evaluates the efficiency of public spending, and collaborates with law enforcement bodies in maintaining clean governance.

The exchange forms part of the 10-day Professional Training Course on Investigating Illicit Enrichment of Public Officials, which commenced on September 7. The course is jointly organized by the anti-graft agency, the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities.

In addition to site visits across key local institutions, the course features seminars with forensic accounting specialists, legal scholars, and financial crime experts, focusing on the investigation of public sector illicit wealth, asset recovery, and emerging global trends in financial crime.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Smart energy, system resilience on agenda at AESIEAP CEO Conference
NEWS
53 mins ago
(File Photo)
High-speed rail campaign brings 'Study in Hong Kong' to 1.5m passengers
NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
2 hours ago
Former special school teacher jailed 28 days for concealing ICAC probe
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong hiring sentiment turns positive for Q4 as AI drives demand
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Online photo from Facebook)
Kwai Hing Estate water supply to be restored by midnight after pipe leak
NEWS
2 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
2 hours ago
Defense questions credibility of teenage complainant in High Court sexual assault trial
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKSAR Government Chief Secretary for Administration The Hon Chan Kwok-ki (front row centre); Club Chairman The Hon Martin Liao (front row, 5th left); Club Deputy Chairman and IoP Chairman Lester Huang (front row, 4th left); Club Stewards; Club CEO and IoP Director Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (front row, 5th right); and Club management pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of PBC 2026.
Jockey Club’s PBC forum marks a decade of transforming vision into impact
Man and woman found dead inside private car on Lantau Island
NEWS
3 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
20 hours ago
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.