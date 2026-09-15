International anti-graft delegates visit Legislative Council to study Hong Kong corruption-fighting model

A delegation of international law enforcement officials taking part in a specialized anti-corruption training program in Hong Kong toured the Legislative Council on Monday, gaining firsthand insights into the city's legislative system and institutional oversight mechanisms.

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The visit on September 14 was led by the Deputy Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, Ricky Yau Shu-chun. A total of 35 participants representing 19 jurisdictions met with members of the Legislative Council's Panel on Security, including Dennis Leung Tsz-wing, Bill Tang Ka-piu, Lau Chi-pang, Carmen Kan Wai-mun, Erik Yim Kong, Chan Cho-kwong, Chris Ip Ngo-tung, and Thomas So Shiu-tsung.

During the meeting, lawmakers explained the structure and daily operations of the legislature, as well as its role in supervising the anti-graft agency.

Delegates engaged in discussions regarding how the legislature examines and approves the agency's annual budget, evaluates the efficiency of public spending, and collaborates with law enforcement bodies in maintaining clean governance.

The exchange forms part of the 10-day Professional Training Course on Investigating Illicit Enrichment of Public Officials, which commenced on September 7. The course is jointly organized by the anti-graft agency, the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities.

In addition to site visits across key local institutions, the course features seminars with forensic accounting specialists, legal scholars, and financial crime experts, focusing on the investigation of public sector illicit wealth, asset recovery, and emerging global trends in financial crime.