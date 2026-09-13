Former officials praise Tung Chee-hwa’s broad vision and deep national devotion

Former government officials have paid tribute to the city’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa following his passing, describing him as a visionary leader with a strong commitment to both the city and the country.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking on a radio program on Sunday, former Executive Council member Tam Yiu-chung recalled Tung’s global outlook and broad vision, adding that he consistently encouraged public participation in national development.

Reflecting on Tung’s tenure, Tam, also a consultant of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, pointed out that despite facing intense political opposition and personal insults, Tung remained willing to acknowledge mistakes while actively safeguarding the nation’s interests.

He pointed to Tung’s foresight in launching early initiatives including Cyberport and the development of Chinese medicine. Tam also cited Tung’s philanthropic work through the “Lifeline Express” hospital eye-train, which provided free cataract surgeries to more than 250,000 underprivileged patients in the mainland.

Tam added that even after stepping down due to health reasons, Tung continued to take an active role during major socio-political challenges by founding the Our Hong Kong Foundation in 2014 and the Hong Kong Coalition in 2020.

Former Secretary for Justice Elsie Leung Oi-sie praised Tung’s selfless and resilient approach, saying he handled the post-handover period with careful consideration and unwavering conviction.

Leung noted that at a time when public confidence in the “one country, two systems” principle was low and the government faced heavy criticism, Tung maintained high transparency and regularly sought input from the opposition, including on sensitive matters such as Beijing’s interpretations of the Basic Law.

Fanny Law Fan Chiu-fun, director of the first HKSAR Chief Executive Elect’s Office, described Tung as an approachable, hardworking, and forgiving leader who united his team without regard for political hierarchy or differing views.

The former education minister also highlighted Tung’s strong commitment to education, noting that he continued to protect education funding even during periods of government-wide spending cuts.