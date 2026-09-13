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NEWS

Fire Services Department rolls out firefighting upgrade for frontline crews

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(Source:news.gov.hk)
(Source:news.gov.hk)

Upgraded breathing apparatus and reconfigurable training grounds have been brought in for Hong Kong's firefighters amid a push to safeguard crews and boost operation efficiency. 

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The new breathing apparatus system was unveiled on the government's news portal on Sunday, designed to help frontline crews operate in hostile environments. 

"Thick smoke is a great threat at a fire scene because the carbon monoxide and toxic gases inside can be lethal," said Fire Services Department Assistant Divisional Officer (Breathing Apparatus) Yip Chi-ho.

Yip said the upgraded model features a simplified quick-connect coupling, cutting the time needed to swap air cylinders from about 90 seconds to under 10. 

In emergencies, the new Emergency Breathing Safety System includes a quick-connect fitting that lets firefighters share air with a colleague in distress, allowing both to evacuate together safely. 

He added that the new masks feature an integrated team communication device — a hands-free system designed to deliver clear audio even in the loudest environments. 

To protect crews' long-term health through better hygiene, the department has also switched the shoulder straps and waist belts to non-textile materials that do not absorb water or fire contaminants, making them easier to clean. 

Beyond the equipment overhaul, the department has upgraded its training facilities, including a new operable partition system that allows rapidly reconfigurable spaces at the Wong Tai Sin and Pok Fu Lam Fire Stations. 

The system is designed to create a wider variety of environments, simulating residential units, mini-storage facilities, subdivided flats and industrial buildings and preventing crews from becoming too accustomed to repeated drills. 

It is understood that three more similar training facilities will be added in phases, bolstering the capabilities of  the city’s frontline firefighters.

Fire Services Department

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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