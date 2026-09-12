Pedestrian injured after being struck by tram in Causeway Bay

A man in his 40s was injured on Thursday afternoon after being struck by a tram in Causeway Bay, prompting an emergency response and a police inquiry into the cause of the collision.

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The incident occurred at around 3pm as the tram was traveling along Yee Wo Street. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries in the collision and received immediate assistance at the scene.

Paramedics arrived shortly after receiving the call to find the victim conscious and nursing abrasions and scrapes to his limbs.

Emergency medical personnel administered on-site first aid before conveying the injured man by ambulance to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai for further medical examination and treatment.

Photographs circulating on social media showed the tram stationary on the tracks near a designated, light-controlled pedestrian crossing.

Preliminary findings by investigators indicate that police have not ruled out the possibility that someone may have failed to obey traffic light signals at the pedestrian crossing, resulting in the collision.