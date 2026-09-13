Fire breaks out at Tai Po bakery, 50 evacuated

A fire broke out at a bakery on Fu Shin Street in Tai Po on Sunday morning (Sep 13), with about 50 people evacuating the area.

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The fire broke out at about 10.08am at a bakery on the ground floor of 63-65 Fu Shin Street, sending thick smoke into the area.

Firefighters deployed one breathing apparatus team and one water jet to fight the blaze. The fire was extinguished at about 10.25am.

A local resident said the bakery caught fire while staff were making mooncakes.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.