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NEWS

Couple arrested following marital dispute over finances in Sau Mau Ping

NEWS
6 hours ago
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Police responded to an incident at Chi Tai House in On Tai Estate, Sau Mau Ping, around 7am on Saturday following a report from a 65-year-old man surnamed Lee. 

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The man claimed that his 55-year-old wife, surnamed Lam, had attacked him with a knife. Preliminary police investigations revealed that the couple had engaged in a dispute triggered by financial issues, during which the husband physically struck his wife with his hand. In response, the wife picked up a kitchen cleaver, luckily the husband sustained no injuries during the altercation.

Following the initial inquiry, officers arrested the husband on suspicion of common assault and the wife on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. 

Both individuals remain in custody for further questioning.

The case has been handed over to the third team of the Sau Mau Ping District Criminal Investigation Team for follow-up. 

The wife, who complained of a headache following the incident, was subsequently taken to United Christian Hospital for a medical evaluation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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