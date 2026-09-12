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Design student jailed for relationships with underage girl

NEWS
3 hours ago
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A 26-year-old design school student has been sentenced to 26 months in prison by the District Court on Friday for engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl. The judge heavily criticized the man for his lack of self-control, noting that he ignored direct warnings from the victim's father. 

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Disregarding family warnings and safety precautions

The relationship between the student, Tsang, who was 23 at the time, and the primary school student began in late 2023. Shortly after they started dating, the victim's father discovered the relationship and explicitly warned Tsang not to engage in sexual activity with his daughter due to her age. 

Despite this, Tsang proceeded to have unprotected sexual relations with the girl on two occasions over their four-and-a-half-month relationship. The court highlighted that by failing to use protection, Tsang exposed the victim to the risks of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. The incidents took place in Tseung Kwan O and during a family trip in Dongguan. 

Severe psychological trauma and ongoing distress

A victim impact report revealed that the girl has suffered significant mental trauma over the past two years, leading to suicidal tendencies. 

The distress has severely damaged her relationship with her mother, disrupted her daily life, and forced her to repeat her first year of secondary school. 

Meanwhile, the court-ordered psychological assessment of the defendant indicated that his risk of reoffending ranges from medium to high. 

Court emphasizes duty to protect vulnerable children

During the trial, the defense argued in mitigation that Tsang was attracted to the girl's appearance and initially believed she was older. However, the court pointed out that Tsang continued his behavior even after the father explicitly confirmed her real age. In a letter to the court, the defendant expressed deep remorse and apologized to the girl and her family. 

In delivering the sentence, Deputy District Judge Merinda Chow Yin-chu emphasized that the law exists to protect vulnerable, underdeveloped minors. She ruled that a custodial sentence was necessary to send a strong deterrent message, ordering the 26-month prison term.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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